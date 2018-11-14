Police searching for South End sexual assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect after an attempted sexual assault Wednesday in the South End.

Officers responded to the area of East Canton and Albany streets about 12:28 p.m. for reports of an attempted sexual assault, according to Boston police.

On arrival, officers spoke to the victim, who said a male suspect approached and attempted to sexually assault her, police say.

The victim was able to fend off the suspect, according to police.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build, and he was wearing a blue 3/4 length jacket with white lettering on the back, a shirt with the number 24 displayed on the front, blue jeans, black shoes and a baseball cap.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot through a nearby alleyway, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at (617) 343-4400.

