MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left three people injured in Manchester, New Hampshire last week.

Justin Salinas, of Manchester, is wanted on first-degree assault charges, according to Manchester police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Dollar Deluxe on Union Street around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Shortly after, a third shooting victim showed up at a hospital.

Police say the shooting do not appear to be random.

Salinas is described as a white man, standing about 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

