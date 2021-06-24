SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a man with a hammer in Somerville last week.

Officers responding to a reported assault at a multi-family residence on Vinal Street around 10 a.m. on June 16 met with a man who said while he was working in the back yard, another man came up behind him and assaulted him with a hammer and his fist, according to Somerville police.

A struggle ensued until a coworker of the victim intervened, police said.

The suspect allegedly fled the area in a black Cadillac.

An investigation remains ongoing.

