SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a man with a hammer in Somerville last week.

Officers responding to a reported assault at a multi-family residence on Vinal Street around 10 a.m. on June 16 met with a man who said while he was working in the back yard, another man came up behind him and assaulted him with a hammer and his fist, according to Somerville police.

A struggle ensued until a coworker of the victim intervened, police said.

The suspect allegedly fled the area in a black Cadillac.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox