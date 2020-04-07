BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a victim at State Street Station in Boston before forcing them to withdraw money from an ATM late Sunday night.

Police released a picture of a person wanted for questioning in connection to the aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — shod foot and unarmed robbery of a victim at the MBTA station.

The suspect initially assaulted the victim before making them take out money from an ATM around 11:10 p.m., according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

