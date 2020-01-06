FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect accused of breaking into a Foxborough home while the owners slept early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in on Field Stone Road just after 3 a.m. learned that an unknown suspect got into a house before being confronted by one of the homeowners and fleeing, Foxborough police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers and a Mansfield police K-9 unit searched the area but did not locate the suspect. Detectives did gather evidence at the scene, which police say is currently being processed.

Foxborough police are asking area residents to check their surveillance systems for anything suspicious and to look over their residence for evidence of any other attempted crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Foxborough police at 508-543-1212, extension 213.

