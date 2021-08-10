FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a liquor store in Franklin.

The suspect was seen shattering the front door to Union Street Liquors in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Police say they do not believe this suspect is connected with a similar robbery that occurred last week,

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-528-1212.

