MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a woman’s home before trying to sexually assault her in Manchester, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a burglary and attempted sexual assault on Silver Street just before 3 a.m. met with the victim who said she was sleeping when she woke to noises in her bedroom and found an unknown man standing by her bedside, according to Manchester police.

She reported that he tried to sexually assault her when she asked him to leave.

The suspect left when her son entered the room, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 16 to 18 years old, average height and build, with short, black hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

