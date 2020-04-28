TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of dragging a state trooper while fleeing a traffic stop in Taunton.

The trooper stopped a 2019 Dodge pickup truck with a New York registration in the area of a Mobil gas station on Route 40 around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and the driver, believed to be a 32-year-old Dorchester man, allegedly pulled the trooper a short distance when he drove off, according to state police.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was able to continue his shift.

No additional information was immediately released.

