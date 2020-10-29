Police searching for suspect accused of fatally shooting man in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest in Franklin early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 call regarding a person who had just been shot in the area of 25 Elwood Road around 12:45 a.m. found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 1:50 a.m.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and attempting to identify any suspects, police said.

No additional information has been released.

