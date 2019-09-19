Police searching for suspect accused of fatally stabbing man near Boston Medical Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man near Boston Medical Center Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street around 9 p.m. found a man in his 30s suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to police.

Investigators said there was some kind of fight between two men which led one to stab the other.

The victim was taken to nearby Boston Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was seen fleeing down Massachusetts Avenue. Police say he may have used a bicycle to get away.

The area has been taped off and the road closed to cars and pedestrians.

District Attorney Rachel Rollins and Police Commissioner William Gross were at the scene later that night.

“Sad that a person lost his life today but we have significantly less homicides at this point this year than we did last year,” Rollins said. “We’re hopeful we are going to get some information from some of you to help us resolve this quickly.”

This is the 31st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)