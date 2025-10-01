BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are searching for two suspects who were caught on surveillance cameras driving on a scooter at a high-speed through Braintree; one is accused of firing shots into the air in a neighborhood, according to police.

On September 19, police responded to the area of Shaw Street and Nelson Street for a report of gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Officers did not find anyone in the area, but said they discovered three shell casings on the ground.

One man who lives on Shaw Street said he was woken up by the sound of gunshots.

“You heard the first shot at Edgemont, and then when it hit here they shot again here, and then one here…and they just drove drown the street,” Kevin Champagne, who lives on Shaw Street, described.

Champagne was able to provide Braintree police with surveillance video of the area from multiple cameras.

When police reviewed footage, they said they saw a scooter with two occupants traveling at a high rate of speed. The passenger on the scooter was seen on video extending his arm and firing three shots from a handgun into the air.

According to Quincy police, the scooter traveled into their city and eventually crossed the Fore River Bridge toward Weymouth.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but residents said it’s left them feeling on edge.

“I was in bed when I heard it, my daughter was down here in the kitchen and she heard it, and we all thought it was just backfiring, I’ve never heard a gun before,” said Gerard Morrison, who saw the police response. “It’s scary when you think about it.”

“It’s crazy, it’s absolutely crazy,” said Champagne. “Hopefully they get the gun and nobody gets hurt.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 781-794-8620.

