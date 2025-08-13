SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for a suspect involved in a road rage incident from last month.

Police say on July 26, around 8:50 p.m., a road rage incident started on South Broadway and ended in the parking lot of 92 Cluff Crossing Road.

Officials say the victim got out of the car and was struck by the suspect in their car. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact (603) 893-1911.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)