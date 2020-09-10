MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

A 33-year-old man who walked into Catholic Medical Center with numerous stab wounds around 7 a.m. told officers that a Hispanic man tried to rob him and before repeatedly stabbing him and taking off, according to Manchester police.

Officers learned that the incident occurred near 525 Chestnut St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or call the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

