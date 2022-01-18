BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in South Boston Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of West 7th and C streets for reports of the shooting. K9s were brought in to scoure the area for clues.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The man’s mother told 7NEWS the family was scared when they saw what happened.

“I was like, ‘You all gotta calm down because I got his eyes open. He’s looking straight at me. He’s moving his hand. That’s a good sign. But as long as you’s guys keep flipping out he’s gonna get more nervous,” she recalled. “And then right before the police showed up his lips started moving.”

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)