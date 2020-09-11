RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a car during a road rage incident that began in Taunton and traveled into Raynham on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported road rage incident on South Street East in the area of Ashley Way just after 8:30 p.m. met with a 38-year-old Taunton man who said he believed his vehicle had been struck by something.

An investigation revealed that the victim’s car had been hit by a bullet, according to Raynham police.

The victim told the officers that prior to the alleged shooting, a road rage incident began in Taunton on Route 44 near the 99 Restaurant and that the suspect vehicle chased him at a high rate of speed on South Street East in Raynham.

The victim did not report any injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as Black man with short dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a white shirt.

The suspect vehicle is reportedly a newer model, dark red Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2716.

