MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during an argument in Malden on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Arch Street around 8:50 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the street, according to Malden police.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have learned that the victim and suspect both knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act, police said.

The suspect allegedly went to Arch Street to speak with the victim when an argument ensued and other family members intervened.

The argument intensified, resulting in the shooting, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before crashing over the Malden line in Medford, police added.

Authorities are attempting to locate the suspect.

This is the second shooting in two days for the city.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot during an armed robbery at a home on Fairmount Avenue in Malden.

The suspect in that shooting, Brian Butler, has been ordered held without bail on charges of murder, armed home invasion, armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm.

