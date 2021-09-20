NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a shooting that left a man injured in Norwood on Sunday evening.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Sturtevant Avenue around 6:45 p.m. found a man near a vehicle who appeared to have been shot multiple times, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said.

He was transported to a local school before being flown to a Boston hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Police are searching for a shooter who is believed to have driven away from the scene.

Brooks says that it does not appear that the general public is at risk.

“We do think that the nature of the shooting is such that the public should not be concerned that someone is out there,” he said. “This is a nice quiet neighborhood of hardworking people. Obviously, they’re disturbed by what occurred here. And we’re sorry they had to go through this, that this happened.”

No additional information has been released.

