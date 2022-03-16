BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a student and a teacher outside of a Boston school Tuesday evening.

A 17-year-old student and a 31-year-old teacher had been preparing for a school event at TechBoston Academy just before 6 p.m. when they were shot in the parking lot, according to Boston police.

“Obviously this is a very concerning, disturbing set of circumstances,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said. “School is supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they’re subjected to brazen and random acts of violence. This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.”

The student and teacher were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Classes were canceled Wednesday but a crisis team was made available to students and staff looking to talk to someone.

“We will make sure that this is an incident that we quickly address and make sure that our school communities have what they need to process and heal,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius added, “We will provide the additional support that’s needed to ensure that counseling is available for our students and staff.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Boston police.

