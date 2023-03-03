BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man accused of smashing a Red Line train window at the Ashmont station Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was yelling at a passenger inside the train and proceeded to smash the train’s window with his elbow and shoulder, causing a spider web crack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-222-1050.

