BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man accused of smashing a Red Line train window at the Ashmont station Thursday afternoon.
Police say the suspect was yelling at a passenger inside the train and proceeded to smash the train’s window with his elbow and shoulder, causing a spider web crack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-222-1050.
