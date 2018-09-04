Police searching for suspect accused of stabbing 74-year-old woman in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are searching for a suspect who they say attacked and stabbed an elderly woman during her morning walk on Tuesday.

Officers responding to Tremont Street near Mass. Ave. about 6:30 a.m. found a 74-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Tufts Medical Center.

The severity of her injuries was not immediately clear.

Police are describing the suspect as a woman who is likely between the ages of 30 and 40 and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

It’s not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

