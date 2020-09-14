MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a dog walker in broad daylight in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Offices responding to a report of a man who had checked himself in to Elliot Hospital for stab wounds around 4 p.m. met with the victim who said he had been walking his dog in the alleyway behind Domino’s on Amory Street when an unknown man approached him and attempted to rob him, according to Manchester police.

The two struggled before the suspect started swinging a knife around and stabbed the victim twice, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with medium length hair that has a “flip” on the front.

He reportedly has tattoos on his neck and another tattoo of a word under his eye.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

