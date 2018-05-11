PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed an 82-year-old man Thursday.

Officers responding to the area of Commercial Street found the elderly man bleeding from the side of his neck and lower back. He told police that he was attacked by a bicyclist who then drove off.

Officials transported the victim with non-life-threatening injuries to Cape Cod Hospital.

Officers later found the suspect’s bicycle abandoned, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man with a beard, last seen wearing jeans, a gray zip-up sweatshirt and distinctive blue sneakers.

Police believe that there is no ongoing danger to the community, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Provincetown police tip line at 508-487-2828.

