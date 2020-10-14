Police searching for suspect accused of stabbing man during apparent road rage incident in Boston

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Witnesses say a man stabbed another driver during an apparent road rage attack in Dorcester on Wednesday and now police are working to track down that suspect.

The altercation took place at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Sudan Street, where the victim was sitting at the wheel of his white Mercedes. The alleged assailant was behind the man and for reasons still under investigation, began honking at him.

“The guy who was behind him keep beeping at him, driving slow at him,” said Sa Ngo, who witnessed the incident unfold.

Then, the driver got out of his car with a knife in hand, stabbed the victim, and ran off.

The passenger in the suspect’s car was able to grab the wheel and take off as well.

“He ran away, he ran away,” Ngo said. “The girlfriend took over the car and ran away too.”

The victim was bleeding so badly that it ran from the wound under the arm down to his shoe.

Shortly after the incident, people came running to offer towels and try to stop the bleeding.

“He was in pain brother, he was scared to death. He was probably scared for his life, blood came everywhere,” Ngo recalled.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

