MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man who had confronted a group of people that had been arguing in Manchester, New Hampshire late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing just before midnight found a 48-year-old man sitting on stairs with an injury to his abdomen, according to Manchester police.

He told officers that he had heard arguing and went downstairs to tell the involved parties to take it outside when an unknown man stabbed him, police said.

The victim was transported to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led police to identify the suspect as Matthew Fauvel, 26, of Pelham, who now has an active warrant for a charge of first-degree assault, authorities said.

Fauvel was last seen walking northbound on Lincoln Street in the area of Spruce Street and Lake Avenue around 11:50 p.m., according to police.

He is said to be 5-feet, 8-inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and a large distinct birthmark or mole on his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Fauvel’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

