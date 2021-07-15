BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man who they say allegedly stole donation money for the Jimmy Fund from a bin at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, officials said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the Dana Farber Cancer Institute on Monday, July 5 and Friday, July 9 and targeting a purple dinosaur that is used to collect donations for the Jimmy Fund. On both occasions, the suspect emptied the dinosaur of all paper bills before fleeing on foot and entering the passenger side of an awaiting grey sedan.

The suspect is described by police as a Black man in his 20s who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180-190 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye patterned shirt, gray shorts, and white Crocs. He also had a hooded sweatshirt with the word “IMMORTA” written on the sleeve, police said.

“We were very, very disturbed by these thefts and are working closely with Boston Police Department on this case. We are hopeful that someone in the community has information on who is involved and will give it to the Boston Police.”

The facts and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Boston Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)