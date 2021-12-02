QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of snatching a necklace off of a man’s neck in Quincy on Wednesday.

A victim reported that a large black SUV approached him on Hancock Street around 3:30 p.m. and that a female passenger waved him over, according to Quincy police.

She then tried to place a necklace around his neck and in doing so, she removed the victim’s necklace and dropped worthless jewelry on the ground before speeding off, police said.

The female suspect was described as skinny and small with light brown skin.

She was accompanied by the driver of the SUV, described as heavy set with light brown skin, a round face, and a beard.

There were also two young children reportedly in the backseat.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have surveillance video of the shows the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Det. Jimmy Chen at jjchen@quincyma.gov or 617-745-5766.

Police say elderly residents are usually the target of jewelry scams like this in which their jewelry is swapped out for worthless imitation gold.

The public is urged to warn their elderly family members, friends, and neighbors about this scam.

