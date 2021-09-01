CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a thief who stole a donation jar from inside a Chelmsford gas station that was intended for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Surveillance footage from inside the Drum Hill Gulf shows a man walking in, and swiping a donation jar right off the counter Tuesday morning.

“A guy just walked in the store, grabbed it, and walked out without saying anything,” said store manager Nathan Dorow.

WATCH: A #Chelmsford store manager says a thief walked into his store & stole a charity jar. A similar incident happened in #Westford on Sun. There's no confirmation the two are related, but the manager wants to warn hard-working business owners. Do you recognize this man? @7News pic.twitter.com/b4kzEtNdyG — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) September 1, 2021

Dorow said he ran out and was able to get the man’s license plate but the whole situation has left a bad taste in his mouth.

Dorow said he has been pretty lucky for the past 11 years at the store but that luck ran out when the thief walked in.

“It’s kind of sad that this is happening,” he said. “I’ve seen it happening at other stores around here.”

Right next door, the Westford Police Department has been investigating a similar case.

Surveillance video caught a man taking a tip jar off the counter at a restaurant on Sunday.

Dorow said he hopes this doesn’t continue happening to hard-working employees.

“A lot of stores are emptying it every day,” he said. “I guess moving forward that’s my plan.”

Investigators are unsure if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)