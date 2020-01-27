Police searching for suspect accused of trying to lure 5th grader into car in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Spencer police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of trying to lure a 5th-grade boy into his car Friday afternoon.

Officer said they spoke with the girl who said she was approached by a white man in his early 20s with light brown hair while walking home from school on Ash Street at about 2:15 p.m.

The man allegedly offered the boy a $100 iPhone gift card but drove away when the boy declined.

The man was driving a small red SUV with a license plate number that begins with a “W’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

