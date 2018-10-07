Police searching for suspect after 2 indecent exposure incidents in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lexington are searching for an alleged suspect in connection with two indecent exposure incidents within the last month.

Police say the suspect allegedly called victims over to his vehicle, a dark pickup truck, and exposed himself before driving away laughing.

One incident occurred on Sept. 19 in the area of the Cary Library on Clark Street and the second occurred on Oct. 1.

Both victims were walking to a bus or work when the incidents occurred.

Police are urging anyone who had contact with the suspect pictured in the sketch to contact Det. Corrazini or Det. Caspe.

Police say the person of interest has not been aggressive and the public is not at risk.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)