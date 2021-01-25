SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Salem on Sunday night that left two people hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at an apartment on Perkins Street around 8:30 p.m. found a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Salem Police Department

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where they are in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shootings were not a random act and that the victims may have known their attacker.

“We want the community to know that our detectives are working diligently to locate and apprehend the shooter and bring a sense of safety back to the neighborhood,” Salem Police Chief Dennis King said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Salem police at 978-745-9700.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

