Police searching for suspect after 9-year-old allegedly kidnapped, returned in Providence, RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped a 9-year-old in Providence before the girl was returned Monday, officals said.

According to police, a man abducted a 9-year-old girl after she got of her school bus at 3 p.m. and walked through the area of Grover and Merino streets.

Surveillance footage shows a man stopping a silver Nissan SUV, grabbing the girl and putting her in the car, police said. The girl was later returned to a nearby location, police said.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 40-year-old Hispanic man with black hair wearing all black and driving a silver Nissan SUV. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Captain Tim O’Hara at (401) 243-6360 or via email tohara@providenceri.gov or Detective Sergeant John Muriel at (401) 243-6380 or via email jmuriel@providenceri.gov.

