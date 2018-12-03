Police searching for suspect after ATM broken into, cash stolen in Hingham

Police are investigating after an alleged break-in at an ATM machine in Hingham.

Police responding to the ATM in Anchor Plaza on Lincoln Street about 6 a.m. on Nov. 28 say a customer reported seeing a screwdriver on the floor.

According to police, the machine jammed while the customer was using it and he then noticed the screwdriver nearby.

Police say the service door beside the ATM had been forced open and wires inside the room had been cut, along with the rear of the ATM.

The incident occurred overnight, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Marquardt at 781-741-1443.