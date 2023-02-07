LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after an employee was shot at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn Tuesday evening.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s location on Boston Street, according to police. The employee was shot at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to police. 

Police say the employee was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

A bullet hole could be seen in the middle of the drive-thru window Tuesday night as police tape was seen blocking off the area around the drive-thru.

People in the neighborhood said they’re shocked this could happen in a place where families hang out, also reacting to the impact of incidents like this shooting.

“Lynn is such a great place but it’s getting such a bad rap for things like this,” Amy Blake, who lives nearby, told 7NEWS.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

