Police searching for suspect after Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being shot on a busy street in Haverhill.

The shooting happened in the area of High and Pillings streets.

A witness told 7News he heard five shots, then saw a white truck drive by with blood on the passenger door.

The victim’s condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.

