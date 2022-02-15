QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in Quincy Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene on Taffrail Road around 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired and upon their arrival, found a man in his late teens or early twenties sitting in a car and suffering from alleged gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center where authorities say he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses said they saw multiple people fleeing the Taffrail Road area on foot after the shooting.

No further details were released. Mass. state police troopers are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to give police a call.

At this time no suspects have been located and police are still working to identify the young man in his late teens/ early 20’s. @7News — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 16, 2022

