QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a young man was fatally shot while driving in Quincy on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Palmer Street and Taffrail Road around 6:30 p.m. discovered a man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car that had crashed into another vehicle a couple of blocks away, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Witnesses told police that people may have run away from the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

