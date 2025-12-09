WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot in Worcester Monday night.

Worcester police responded to the scene in the area of Water Street and Harrison Street for a reported gunshot victim. Crime scene tape was seen blocking off an alley way between OM Indian Grill and Summit Lounge.

When officers arrived, they said they found a Worcester man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and officials said he is expected to survive.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, but are still investigating the circumstances.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-791-8651.

