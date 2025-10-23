QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person hurt, according to officials.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Palmer Street just before 1 p.m.

Responding officers found one man with minor injuries, and he was treated at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

