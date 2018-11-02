Police searching for suspect after shooting at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect after a shooting on the campus of Dartmouth College left one person injured Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 1 School St. around 9:50 p.m. found one “non-Dartmouth student” shot in the Christian Science Reading Room, officials say.

Late Friday night, police say the gunman was still at large and more shots had been reported at numerous locations across the campus;

Dartmouth College has activated its emergency response team and is issuing alerts to students advising them to shelter in place.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)