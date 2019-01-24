Police searching for suspect after shooting in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Acton Wednesday night.

Officers responding to Strawberry Hill Road for reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

One personal allegedly fled the scene following the altercation.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, the DA’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

