DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who residents say drove through a neighborhood in Dracut and opened fire Saturday, sending bullets flying down the street and into a home. Residents say they heard a second round of gunfire in the same area on Monday.

Officers first responded to reports of shots fired around 4 a.m. Saturday on Varnum Road.

A home surveillance camera captured a flash of gunfire as a light-colored car sped down the street.

People who live in the area say they’ve never seen anything like it in their usually quiet neighborhood.

“At first I thought it was a motorcycle, or a car backfiring, but it didn’t sound right,” said one woman. “It’s scary…nothing like this has ever happened.”

One resident says they found several bullets struck their home. At least four were found inside on the dining room floor and in an upstairs hallway, according to police.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting, but the situation has left residents on edge.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Dracut police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)