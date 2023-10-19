Boston police say they are searching for a suspect after an elderly man was stabbed to death in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood on Thursday.

According to the Boston Police Department, officers located the victim after they were called to the area of Rugby Road near Milton around 11:30 a.m.

Police initially said the man was found suffering life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital soon afterwards where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators went on to find that the suspect behind the stabbing may have known the victim and that, as of Thursday afternoon, the suspect was still on the run.

Speaking with reporters, the victim’s nextdoor neighbor said he was shocked by the crime and described the victim as generous and a man of faith who regularly attended church.

“He donated to me when my relative passed and I don’t forget that,” said Don, who requested his last name not be used.

As an investigation got underway, police later towed an SUV from the scene. Authorities did not say whether the vehicle belonged to the victim or was related to the suspect.

