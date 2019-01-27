Police searching for suspect after string of armed robberies in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob two convenience stores in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday evening.

Employees told police that a man came into the store, pointed a gun at them, and then fled before retrieving any cash. Just minutes later, while officers were on the scene of the first robbery, police received another call from a convenience store a few minutes away with an identical situation.

Sunday’s incidents are part of a string of robberies, as two stores also in the area were robbed Saturday.

Police arrested 34-year-old William Contoy in connection with the robbery of Lake Ave. Food Mart, one of the stores robbed Saturday.

About two hours after Lake Ave. Food Mart, a second robbery took place at Shawn’s Corner Mart about a mile away.

Employees say the suspect pointed a handgun at them and walked away with cash. Police are still searching for that suspect.

With one suspect in custody, police say there is at least one other suspect on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

