Police searching for suspect after teens pelted with paintballs in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn residents have reported a string of terrifying attacks after they were randomly pelted with paintballs.

Taban Manyok, said he was riding his bike at this rotary near Market Square around 10 p.m. Monday when, all of a sudden, someone shouted at him, stuck a paintball gun out of a white car window and shot him.

“I was lucky because I was moving. I was on a bike,” he said. “Got me once right here and here; hit my bike a few times.”

Manyok is just one of at least three people who were randomly targeted Monday.

Pictures sent to 7NEWS from a family friend of a victim who is just 15-years-old show the severity of his injuries, which include welts on his back, bumps and bruises on his arm.

The teen, who did not wish to be identified, said a white car approached him on Boston Street and started shooting.

“They shot me several times, in the back, one grazed my ear, one hit my head and another hit my arm,” he said.

Another woman claims her son was also attacked while walking on Lawton Avenue.

These victims said they do not know what the motive is behind these attacks but that it is not funny and they are thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“Instead of going around shooting people with paintball guns try and lift up your community instead of hurting little kids do better things this is not the way to go,” Manyok said.

Lynn police said they are looking into these incidents.

