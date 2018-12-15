Police searching for suspect after Tufts University student assaulted on campus

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University is asking students to be vigilant after police say a man in his 30s assaulted a student on Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of Dearborn Road in Somerville about 8:40 p.m.

Police searched the area for the suspect, who was described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a dark puffy jacket and jeans, but did not find anyone.

The victim was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation and Tufts police have enhanced security in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tufts police at 617-627-3030 or Somerville police at 617-625-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)