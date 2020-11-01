Police searching for suspect after vehicle recovered in Worcester armed carjacking

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are on the hunt for the suspect of an armed carjacking that took place on Halloween Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed carjacking at a Gulf Gas station on Lincoln Street just before 5 p.m. found a woman who said a male suspect pointed a firearm at her and stole her vehicle, according to police.

Investigators responding to an armed robbery at Honey Farms on Belmont Street a few minutes later found the stolen vehicle on Lincoln Street, police said.

It was determined that the carjacking suspect was involved in the armed robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information related to either events is asked to call Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651.

