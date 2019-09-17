Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on Boston bike path

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are searching for a suspect after a woman said she was assaulted while walking on a bike path near a playground in Mattapan on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a woman assaulted near the Ryan Playground on River Street around 2 p.m. spoke with a 46-year-old Dorchester woman who had suffered cuts and bruises, according to state police.

She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she was later released.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch black man believed to be in his 20s with a 3-inch Afro.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt and navy blue sweatpants.

The suspect allegedly fled toward River Street through the Ryan Playground parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to speak with state police.

