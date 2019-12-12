Police searching for suspect after woman found shot in her vehicle near Hudson elementary school

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hudson are searching for a suspect after a woman was found shot in her vehicle near an elementary school in Hudson on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Multiple gunshots were fired into the victim’s vehicle on Howe Street around 2 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Camela A. Farley Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution and some bus transportation was suspended at Quinn Middle School.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Hudson police with an investigation.

