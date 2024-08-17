CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Chelsea on Friday night that left a woman hospitalized, officials said.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence on a taped-off section of Bellingham Street.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

