Police searching for suspect after woman stabbed in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed outside a McDonald’s early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing outside the Main Street restaurant about 1:39 a.m. found a 26-year-old victim sitting on the sidewalk and suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Worcester police.

The woman was able to provide the officers with a description of the suspect, who she said was a Hispanic man who was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, appeared to have short facial hair and who was wearing a dark-colored jacket and dark pants.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what was considered a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)